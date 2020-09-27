Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's baby no 2 news CONFIRMED by NSYNC alum Lance Bass

Justin Timberlake’s former NSYNC co singer Lance Bass recently confirmed that Justin and his wife Jessica Biel had secretly welcomed their baby boy in July.

It is reported that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have apparently secretly welcomed their second child into the world over the summer and now one of their close friends is opening up about the baby! Lance Bass, who was part of NSYNC with Justin, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple brought a child into the world this year.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” he said. When asked for more details, like the child’s name, Lance said, “That’s a good question. Justin would kill me!” Jessica, 38, reportedly gave birth to the baby back in July and the couple has still been completely silent on the happy news.

In case you missed it, back in July, months after making headlines for their marriage being on the rocks, Daily Mail reported that the couple, who are already parents to five-year-old son Silas, became parents for the second time after Jessica gave birth to a boy in early July. The report further revealed that Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel, 65, was with her daughter and her grandchild when he was born.

While Justin and Jessica have not issued a comment since their second baby’s birth, the couple was last seen in public in March. As per reports, Justin and Jessica spent their lockdown in US' Montana state and are currently holed up there with son Silas and Kimberly Conroe. The couple tied the knot back in 2012 after having first met in 2007.

