Justin Timberlake joins Benicio Del Toro in THIS new Netflix movie; Find out

Justin Timberlake has landed his next film role, starring opposite Benicio del Toro in the upcoming thriller Reptile. Netflix has acquired global rights to Black Label Media's ‘Reptile’, starring Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake (Palmer, The Social Network) alongside Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro (Sicario, Traffic). According to Deadline, Following the horrific death of a young real estate agent, the film follows a hardened investigator (Del Toro) as he tries to discover the truth in a case where nothing is as it appears. In doing so, he finds himself deconstructing his own delusions.

As per Deadline, Grant Singer, a well-known music video filmmaker, is directing the film in his feature directorial debut. He collaborated on the script with Benjamin Brewer (The Trust, Beneath Contempt). Black Label Media's Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill are producing, with Black Label's Seth Spector co-producing. Executive producers include Del Toro and Rachel Smith.

However, Timberlake was most recently seen in the Apple Original Film Palmer, in which he portrayed the title character. He's also featured in DreamWorks Animation's Trolls flicks, the Coen brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis, Clint Eastwood's Trouble with the Curve, Andrew Niccol's action thriller In Time, Will Gluck's Friends with Benefits, Jake Kasdan's Bad Teacher, and David Fincher's The Social Network.

Meanwhile, on a personal front, Justin recently lost his longtime backup singer, Nicole Hurst. The singer took to his Instagram and posted numerous pictures and videos of Hurst to mourn the woman he referred to as his 'sister'. The Grammy winner penned, "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity."

