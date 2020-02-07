Justin Timberlake & Meek Mill drop new song Believe with a moving music video: WATCH

Meek Mill had dropped his news song titled Believe and it features Justin Timberlake. Read on to know more about the song and what it stands for.

The fans have been waiting for Justin Timberlake to hit the recording to treat them with some more good music and it had finally happened. After teasing it earlier his month, Meek Mill has finally released his latest track and it features Justin Timberlake. A mix of catchy beats and hard hitting lyrics, the song is all about motivation and inspiration and its video vibes perfectly with the tone of the uplifting song. Hours before releasing the song, Mill got the fans all pumped up after he announced the collaboration on Instagram.

In the caption, he specified that the song if for motivational purpose only. “Verified #believe Ft @justintimberlake for motivational purposes only!!!!! TONIGHT AT 12!” In the song, Timberlake and Meek sing about the power of believing in people and fighting addictions to chase dreams. “ You know I still believe, still believe in you and me. 'Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep. I can see it like a movie in my dreams. Put my face in the dirt on the ground. Still I race off to take back the crown, yes. You can break my body. But you can't lock the soul of a man down,” Timberlake sings in the video.

The clip follows the journey of a wrongly accused man who is put in jail. To put the song in perspective, it is important to note that it refers to Mill's real life story. In 2017, the rapper was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison in a 2008 gun and drug case. Mill became a symbol for criminal justice reform activists after his lengthy sentence sparked international outrage for its severity and the backlash lead to his release after just five months.

While the sentence was reduced to five months, the whole controversy around his life took a toll on Mill’s career. Through his lyrics in the song, Mill opens up about his struggles and the strength he found out of it. “Follow your dreams not your addictions. How we gon' follow our dreams locked in a prison? They tried to swollow me whole, God be my witness. Deprive me outta my dreams but I'm relentless,” he raps in the song.

