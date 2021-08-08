Justin Timberlake mourns demise of his longtime background vocalist Nicole Hurst; Says 'My heart is so heavy'

Nicole Hurst, Justin Timberlake's longtime backup singer, has died. She was 39 years old. Timberlake took to his Instagram and posted numerous pictures and videos of Hurst to mourn the woman he referred to as his 'sister'. Videos of Timberlake and Hurst on tour with the Tennessee Kids were included in the slideshow, including one joyful backstage footage of Hurst being serenaded with 'Happy Birthday'. A picture the duo took was also included in the carousel of memories, as were footage of them calling each other 'bro' and 'sister'.

The Grammy winner penned, "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity." He continued, "Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music."

Check out Justin Timberlake's post below:

Meanwhile, the reason for Nicole's death remains unknown at this time. According to Just Jared, at the age of 31, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple-positive breast cancer, which progressed to Stage 3. In a previous interview with People, Hurst said, "I had four months of chemo followed by my surgery which I had a mastectomy. Even while I was on chemotherapy my tumor doubled in size." Her cancer escalated to stage 3, but by 2015, she said was in remission.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Nicole‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

