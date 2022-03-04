Justin Timberlake pens a heartfelt tribute on Jessica Biel's birthday: I celebrate you every day

Justin Timberlake sent a heartfelt greeting for wife Jessica Biel's milestone birthday. The 41-year-old singer and actor posted an incredible shot of himself and Biel on Instagram on Thursday, the 40th birthday of the 7th Heaven star.

Biel is wearing a green wig, bedazzled pink sunglasses, and a jeweled black tank top in a snapshot which he posted on his Instagram post. Timberlake wore a traditional brown fedora, red oversized spectacles, and a flowery shirt. On his Instagram Story, the "Rock Your Body" singer posted the same photo with the caption, "Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day."

Check out his post here:

Interestingly, in honour of her 40th birthday, the Sinner actress posted a series of images on Instagram, reminiscing on a romantic celebration with Timberlake and their boys Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months. Biel smiled in one shot as she held Silas and Phineas in her arms. Other photos showed her sons' colourful birthday card and cake, which said, "We love you Mom." For those unversed, Biel and the composer married in Italy in October 2012, becoming parents three years later with the birth of Silas. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the couple discreetly welcomed Phineas.

However, Biel said on Today with Hoda and Jenna in September that she had to brush up on her baby fundamentals after expecting her second kid. "I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," she explained at the time.

