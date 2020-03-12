Justin Timberlake plans a romantic getaway with Jessica Biel to 'have some alone time'?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Justin Timberlake wishes to head for a romantic getaway with wife Jessica Biel to spend some alone time together.

Justin Timberlake wishes to plan a romantic getaway with wife Jessica Biel to spend some alone time with her. A source close to the singer told the US Weekly that Justin had been wanting to do a beach vacation with Jessica to celebrate her birthday. However, the couple could not plan a holiday together for Jessica's 39th birthday as the two had work commitments to fulfill. She celebrated her birthday earlier this month, throwing a pajama-themed party.

Justin left no stone unturned to celebrate wifey Jessica's birthday with great pomp and show. An insider stated that "Justin was dancing and making everyone laugh and doting on Jessica." He made the night all about Jessica and her happiness. Justin also shared a loved up post for wifey Jessica on Instagram writing, "Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you."

Earlier in November, Justin Timberlake made news when he was clicked holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans. The star later apologised to his wife and his 4-year-old son, Silas and also stated that he regrets his behaviour as he was under the influence of alcohol. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that", he said.

