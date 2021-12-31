Justin Timberlake posts an inspirational workout video with ‘swolemate’ Jessica Biel; See

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appear to be ahead of schedule with their New Year's resolutions! On Wednesday, the celebrity pair shared an inspiring workout video to their separate Instagram pages, displaying an intensive series of plank sets focused on the core.

Timberlake, 40, and Biel, 39, were seen doing hip dips, shoulder taps, and side planks, among other activities, all set to Vince DiCola's "Training Montage" segment from Rocky IV. Timberlake captioned the video, which featured him wearing a baggy tee, red basketball shorts, and a backwards cap, "See you in 2022." The training video comes just days after the pair, who are extremely secretive, published a rare photo of themselves taking a family walk for Christmas.

Check out his post here:

The actress carried their 1-year-old baby, Phineas, in the photos, while Silas, 6, and Timberlake strolled on opposing sides. As per PEOPLE, The pair, who married in October 2012, welcomed Silas in April 2015 and Phineas in the summer of 2020. Biel spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about how she and Timberlake have adjusted to parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly after the birth of their son Phineas last year.

"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," the 7th Heaven alum said in July as per PEOPLE. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other." Biel went on to praise the "huge" support from the pod schools in their area: "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy."

