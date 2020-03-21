Justin Timberlake reflects on his and Britney Spears' denim look about 20 years later; Says he was ‘in love’

Justin Timberlake defended his and Britney Spears' iconic 2001 denim look and stated that he was young and in love.

No matter what people say, Justin Timberlake does not regret his decision of rocking denim on denim look with Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards. Even though the look was, beyond doubt, a controversial choice then and is still considered a fashion disaster, the 39-year-old singer is sticking by his decision. During an interaction with Lance Bass for his The Daily Popcast, the singer reflected on his and said he did it because he was young and in love.

For the unversed, Justin and Britney dated back in the day and when they broke up, Justin even wrote a song, Cry Me A River, about their split. Further during the interview, Justin spoke about his former boy-band NSYNC and revealed that all the band members are still pretty close, E Online reported. He also asserted that he wants them all to get together and share their experience in their own words. Although the band reportedly never really broke up, the members announced an indefinite break in 2002 and haven't collaborated professionally since.

Last month, during an appearance on The Graham Norton show, the singer recalled the initial years of his career and revealed that he had some pretty bizarre experiences. Detailing one of them, Justin said during a charity concert back in 2003, the crowd threw bottles of urine at him. Justin was performing with The Rolling Stones at a charity event to raise money for SARS recovery in Toronto, Canada. According to the singer, the event, in one day, housed half a million people. The singer said the audience started throwing these bottles at him the moment he started performing.

