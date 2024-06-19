Justin Timberlake Refuses Breathalyzer Test During DWI Arrest In Sag Harbor; Reports Suggest He Had Bloodshot, Glassy Eyes

Justin Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test and told his arresting officer that he'd only had one drink just before he was booked on DWI charges.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, after stopping by the American Hotel with some of his friends, a source told the People.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI — Statement from law enforcement

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor PD said in a statement, according to his arrest report.

The account further notes that a traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, and following an investigation, it was concluded that the Cry Me a River singer was operating his vehicle while intoxicated.

Per his arrest report accessed by People, Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy,” and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath.” The NSYNC star’s arresting officer also noted in the press release that the singer had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and had performed “poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

The statement informed that Mr. Timberlake was arrested overnight for morning arraignment. He was released on June 18 at 9:30 AM following his recognizance at the Sag Harbor Village Court. During his arraignment, Timberlake was accompanied by attorney Ed Burke Jr. and was handcuffed “with his hands in front of him,” per People.

Reportedly, while under arrest, Timberlake, who is due back in court for a hearing on July 26, refused to carry out a chemical test not once but three times.

Timberlake was seen leaving the police station Tuesday morning

Wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses while sporting a gray vintage T-shirt under a black jacket and blue jeans, the Friends with Benefits star did look guilty and distressed in pictures of him shared online. A Page Six source reportedly told the outlet that Justin was worried about the consequences his actions would have on his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which supports his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The singer last performed in Miami on June 15. He is next scheduled to play in Chicago on June 21 and 22.

Timberlake, for the record, has been vocal about his issues with excessive drinking in the past. In a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Timberlake shared that he “drank a whole bottle of whiskey” at one point, and he admitted to doing his fair share of drugs to Today in 2006.

