Justin Timberlake Released From Custody After DWI Arrest In NYC; Singer Appeared Hand-Cuffed For Hearing

Justin Timberlake gets bail after his sudden arrest on Tuesday, June 18, for driving while intoxicated or impaired. The Better Place singer appeared for a hearing to defend his arrest and was released from police custody shortly after!

Justin Timberlake gets released from custody

A source told People’s Magazine that Timberlake attended the hearing with his attorney, Ed Burke Jr., and two other individuals. However, his wife, Jessica Biel, was not present at the scene. Reportedly, the singer appeared for the session wearing handcuffs "with his hands in front of him."

He wore a black bowling shirt with light jeans and “baby blue Air Force 1s" as he arrived for the hearing at a Sag Harbor courthouse. After the session’s conclusion, Timberlake walked out of the courtroom without handcuffs, indicating his official release from NYC police. "He did seem a bit upset," the source added.

The singer was pulled over by police as he left the American Hotel in Sag Harbor after having dinner and was on his way to a friend’s house. He was immediately arrested for drunk driving and remained in custody till the hearing.

Although the Sag Harbor Police Department told PEOPLE that an official statement with the details of the arrest would be released, no action has been taken yet.

Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday

Two days before getting caught in legal trouble, the NSYNC alum had a joyous Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 16. The multihyphenate paid tribute to sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel, with a sweet Instagram post.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he wrote in the caption. He went on to make a hilarious promise to forever annoy them with “insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way.”

“I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” he concluded. The Suit & Tie performer is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which will span through Chicago and New York in the coming months, and he will go overseas on a European tour over the summer.