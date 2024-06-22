Justin Timberlake Returns To Stage After DWI Arrest; Thanks Fans For Loving Him Despite It Being 'Hard' Sometimes

Justin Timberlake is back where he belongs — on stage! On Friday night, the pop star gave his first live performance since his June 18 DWI arrest in Long Island, New York.

At his Chicago concert at the United Center on June 21, the Cry Me a River singer, 43, told the concertgoers, “It's been a tough week,” in a short speech before performing Selfish. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back,” Timberlake added in a heartfelt thank-you speech to his fans.

Earlier in the show, the singer bantered with a couple celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary before delivering his verdict that the Chicago crowd was “the best crowd of the tour.”

A look back at Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest earlier this week

According to a statement released by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department on Tuesday, Timberlake was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street in a state of intoxication. The singer reportedly failed to adhere to traffic rules and jumped a duly posted stop sign while also failing to maintain his lane of travel.

Following his arrest in the early hours of the aforementioned date, the NSYNC member was held overnight for morning arraignment before he was released on his own recognizance.

Per his arrest report obtained by several media outlets, Timberlake, who was charged with one count of DWI and two citations for running a stop sign and failure to keep in lane, insisted that he only had one martini to drink at the American Hotel before he was on his way home with his friends.

Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., released a statement on Wednesday, June 19, saying he looks forward to vigorously defending his client against the allegations.

Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow world tour remains unaffected

Timberlake has been on the road since April, supporting his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released in March. Before his arrest, the Grammy winner’s last stop was a sold-out show at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

After two nights in Chicago on June 21 and 22, Timberlake will head to New York City, with later domestic dates through July 9. He is then set to take the tour overseas, kicking off its European leg in Kraków, Poland, on July 26. The same day, the Selfish singer is due back in court for his DWI hearing.

Per People, the hearing will be virtual, and Timberlake’s lawyer will attend the date for him while the singer continues his live shows.

“It's business as usual for him,” an insider told the aforementioned publication of Timberlake’s plan to continue with the tour plans despite the little setback that was his arrest.

