Justin Timberlake REVEALS he once dodged urine bottles at a concert; Says 'It wasn’t always good times for me'

Justin Timberlake recently revealed he had bottles of urine thrown at him during a charity concert. Read on to know the whole story.

Concerts can be pretty wild when there are hundreds and thousands of tipsy people around and nobody to control them and Justin Timberlake had the misfortune of performing at one such concert. And it wasn’t pleasant, to say the least. During his latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 39-year-old singer recalled a humiliating charity concert, which took place back in 2003. He revealed that while he was performing on the stage, the crowd threw bottles of urine at him.

Justin was performing with The Rolling Stones at a charity event to raise money for SARS recovery in Toronto, Canada. According to the singer, the event, in one day, housed half a million people. He recalled having a bad feeling about the concert before he even stepped on the stage but decided to stay committed to his performance. “I remember saying to the band before we went on stage, ‘I don’t think this is going to go well. But little did I know, I had no idea how bad it was going to go,” he told Graham.

Check out the video of Justin Timberlake narrating the incident here:

He then spilled some disturbing details about his performance. The singer said the audience started throwing these bottles at him the moment he started performing. “We came on stage and all of a sudden from the first two rows of probably, I think this festival housed half a million people, so that was crazy. But all of a sudden, bottles of urine were then thrown on the stage... It wasn’t always good times for me, you guys,” he recalled.

He said even though the organiser asked him to step down because of the crowd’s behaviour, he continued performing and dodging bottles. He also joked about being traumatised by the incident. He further stated that after a while, they stopped pelting bottles. “Either they ran out of nerve because they knew I was going to stay there, or they ran out of urine so kids, be tenacious,” he quipped.

