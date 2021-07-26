Justin Timberlake’s reaction to Lance Bass’ claim that he doesn’t keep in touch will leave you in splits

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake recently joked back on his former bandmate from NSYNC--Lance Bass! If you haven’t kept up with the duo’s banter, this weekend, Lance, 42, shared a TikTok video on his Instagram of him dancing along with the caption, “When JT finally responds to my text.” He also wrote, “It’s the little things” while tagging Justin, 40, in the post.

After seeing the post, Justin took to the comments to respond. “Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” Justin wrote along with the laughing emoji. Lance then responded, writing, “Touché!”

While the two are super close since their NSYNC days, the duo has been busy with their family lives. If you didn’t know, Lance and his husband Michael Turchin announced last month that they are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, in October. On the other hand, Justin and his wife Jessica Biel share two sons: Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.

Even though their son Phineas’ is 1, the celeb couple managed to keep his birth secret for the longest time! The news of their second baby was only announced back in January. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 39-year-old pop star offered the first-ever confirmation that their little one arrived in 2020. On the Ellen show, Justin said: "His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin told Ellen. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." When asked how different is the experience this time around with baby number two, Justin quipped that the duo doesn’t even “see each other anymore."

