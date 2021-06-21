Justin Timberlake shares FIRST picture of son Phineas on Father’s Day; Friends alum Courteney Cox sends love

Justin Timberlake recently marked Father’s Day with a sweet post featuring photos of his son Phineas! Scroll down to see what he posted.

Singer Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a secret baby in quarantine and didn’t confirm the news until last month! But now, their 11-month-old baby boy Phineas has now made its Instagram appearance on Father’s Day! Justin took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a series of photos with one being the pic of Phineas with himself and brother Silas, 6

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” Justin captioned. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!” In response to Justin’s post, DJ Khaled wrote: “Happy Father’s Day ! Bless up !” in the comments section. While Friends alum Courteney Cox liked the pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica also posted a few photos to honour Justin for Father’s Day, with their two sons, Silas and Phineas. “Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life,” she started in the caption.

Jessica continued, “You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father’s Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways.”

