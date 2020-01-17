Justin Timberlake is smitten by wife Jessica Biel as he leaves a flirty comment on her picture

The singer made headlines a few weeks ago when he was spotted getting cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in a bar along with the film's crew.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's split rumours have finally died down and the stars are back to indulging in some social media PDA. The singer made headlines a few weeks ago when he was spotted getting cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in a bar along with the film's crew. However, the couple seems to have worked things out and recently Justin left an adorable comment on his wife's photo to re-confirm this. On Thursday, Jessica shared a photo from her younger days, sending fans into a tizzy.

While many dropped love struck emojis in the comments section, husband Justin Timberlake also did the same. Jessica shared a picture of herself writing, "Photographer: Can you try it again but maybe sit like an actual human? Me: Got it." Justin was smitten by his wife as he wrote, "Nailed it." adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Check out Jessica's stunning picture below:

This is not the first time since Justin has slided into the comments section since the PDA scandal with Alisha. Post the scandal, Justin Timberlake had also issued a statement accepting his actions and apologising for the same. Timberlake had written, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be." Take a look at Justin's post below:

