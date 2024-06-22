Justin Timberlake ‘Stayed Up All Night’ In Custody As He Was ‘Freaking Out’ After Arrest; Insists He Only Had 1 Drink: Source

Justin Timberlake did not have a good time after his early-hour DWI arrest on Tuesday, June 18, following a night with his friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. The singer was held overnight ahead of his early morning arraignment the same day.

“He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody,” a source told People Magazine recently. “He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out.”

Justin Timberlake’s Driving While Intoxicated Arrest

According to the Cry Me a River singer’s arrest report obtained by the aforementioned publication, Timberlake told his arresting officer after being pulled over, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.” The Sag Harbor Village Police Department, however, claimed that he had glassy and bloodshot eyes after his arrest, something that a mugshot of the singer from the day confirmed.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations: one for running a stop sign and one for failure to maintain his 2025 BMW in his lane after leaving the American Hotel on June 18 at midnight.

His court hearing is on July 26, and his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement to People that he looks forward to vigorously defending his client. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” Burke added.

Meanwhile, Timberlake is continuing with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, that supports his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Business as Usual for Justin Timberlake following his recent arrest

Timberlake, 43, is continuing his expected tour route following the arrest, and “it's business as usual for him,” per a People source. “The tour is continuing as planned,” they added.

The singer is scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 21 and 22 before opening his shop in New York on June 25 and 26.

