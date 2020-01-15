Justin Timberlake steps out solo amidst rumours of wife Jessica Biel 'still upset' over Alisha photo scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been in the news since his PDA photos with Alisha Wainwright. The actor was seen stepping out on a solo brunch run over the week while rumours suggested Jessica is "still upset" over the controversy.

It might be New Year but the old controversy is not letting go of Justin Timberlake. The singer-actor made the headlines in the latter half of 2019 after photos featuring him and his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright holding hands went viral. The jaw-dropping pictures left tongues wagging and as a result, Justin took to his social media account and apologised to his wife Jessica Biel and his fans. Reports did the rounds suggesting that the actor is trying everything to assure Jessica that nothing is happening between him and Alisha. But rumours recently made the rounds suggesting that Jessica was "still upset" with the whole episode.

While the news had everyone's attention, Justin was seen taking a stroll solo in the rainy streets of New York City. Paparazzi spotted the actor was reported having brunch by himself as a Soho restaurant following which he made his way to a CryoTherapy session in Manhattan. Justin was seen wearing a black overcoat and a winter hat.

The photos hit the internet around the time that Us Weekly reported Jessica is still upset with Justin. Sources told the international outlet that he has made big promises to Jessica but "not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should." The insider revealed he promised to "be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that." However, another source has assured that the couple "are not in a tense place at all."

