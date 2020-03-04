Justin Timberlake throws a minimalistic party for Jessica Biel and gives us the BEST birthday theme of 2020

Justin Timberlake arranged a sweet birthday party for Jessica Biel at their home this week. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo from the party.

No fancy dresses, no paparazzi to capture them at a fancy restaurant, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had the simplest yet one of the most memorable birthdays together. Jessica celebrated her 8th birthday on Tuesday (March 3). The couple ditched the outdoors to celebrate her birthday indoors. Justin threw an adorable pajama party for the actress at their home. Jessica took to Instagram to share a picture from the adorable house party and gushed about her husband's efforts for putting together her style of party.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love," she wrote, with a picture of Justin standing atop the candlelit cake.

Justin took to the comments section and wrote, "I LOVE YOU!!! Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful (fox emoji) of a mom and wife!!!" He also shared a few photos of his wife on his Instagram account and thanked her for "putting up" with him. "Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you," he wrote.

Her celebrations did not end there. Justin and the couple's 4 and a half-year-old son Silas Randall kicked off her birthday morning with some donuts, bacon, eggs and avocado arranged in a smiling face. "My boys know me SO well. Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast," she wrote while sharing a picture of her birthday breakfast.

