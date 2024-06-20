Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Reveals Singer Will ‘Vigorously’ Fight Against DWI Allegations; Here’s All We Know

Popular singer and pop icon Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly being drunk while driving. While the musician was charged with DWI allegations, his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., claimed that he would “vigorously” fight the allegations against the singer.

In a statement to the Deadline, Burke Jr. stated, “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but I am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

A case was filed against Justin Timberlake over drunk driving

According to the police, Justin was pulled over on Tuesday night after he rushed through the red light and scratched through the roads of Sag Harbor in New York City. The musician was driving his 2025 BMW on the night of his arrest. The cops confirmed that Timberlake is next scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

Meanwhile, police officials released a statement over the incident that took place on Tuesday night. The statement read, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”

It further mentioned, “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, process, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

The officers released a mugshot of the singer the day after.

Sources close to Jessica Biel revealed the actress’ comments over her husband’s arrest

While Timberlake was arrested under the charges of DWI, his wife and actress, Jessica Biel, was out shooting for her upcoming project. Though the actress has not yet commented on the incident, sources close to Biel claim that she is not happy with the situation but would stand by Timberlake’s side.

The source, in conversation with media portal, revealed, "She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention from the family, especially not negative.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married since 2012.

