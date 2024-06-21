Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Will Not Affect His Ongoing Tour; Artist To Next Perform In Chicago

While the artist has dragged a lot of attention towards him following the DWI arrest, Justin Timberlake will continue to perform on stage in his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The Mirrors singer was recently arrested in New York while driving while intoxicated.

When will he next step on stage, and where are his next performances? Let’s learn.

Justin Timberlake to continue his Forget Tomorrow World Tour

There has been a lot going on at the end of Justin Timberlake's life that sort of even affects his ongoing tour, for which his fans have been excited. While some had doubts about seeing him next on stage, a few were still able to book the tickets, as per Stubhub.

However, as per PEOPLE, an insider has now confirmed that the star will continue to deliver his performances as part of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

According to the publication, the source stated that the tour and performances are “business as usual for him.” Further, the source had even mentioned that the tour would continue as planned, with no changes in the dates and schedule.

The What Goes Around... Comes Around artist is next set to perform in Chicago at the United Center. The dates for the stage act remain June 21 and 22.

About Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Timberlake's first ever tour in the last five years and comes following his recently launched album Everything I Thought It Was. The aforementioned album is his sixth album, released on March 15, 2024.

With an announcement in January this year. The tour began in April, covering cities in Canada, the United States, the UK and Europe.

Justin Timberlake was arrested while he was on a short break from his above-stated tour. As per reports, the artist had been arrested during the wee hours of Tuesday, in Sag Harbor, New York.

He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. According to his arresting officer, Timberlake had mentioned that he had just “one martini and I followed my friends home” when he was pulled over.

As per PEOPLE, a report stated that the Can't Stop the Feeling! singer was seen by an officer failing to stop at a signal while driving his 2025 BMW. The officer had even mentioned that Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

