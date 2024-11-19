Justin Timberlake’s Son Shines On Runway Alongside Mommy Jessica Biel; Netizens React

Justin Timberlake’s sons, Silas and Phineas, walked the runway alongside their mother, Jessica Biel. The actress has a sweet family moment on the stage with her two sons and her niece.

As the trio walked together, the fans noticed that Timberlake’s elder son, Silas, had grown almost as tall as his mother. As for Biel, she donned a black frilled top with similar-colored pants. The actress left her hair open and kept her makeup very minimal.

As for the boys, the eldest son was decked up in beige pants, a white shirt, and a black blazer. Meanwhile, Phineas donned a white and blue t-shirt and beige pants.

Biel’s niece, Zaya, dressed in an adorable white gown as she walked confidently leading the group. The Sinner actress has always shared a special bond with Zaya, which was even highlighted in the event.

The actress posted a picture of herself and the boys on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "Last night was truly special at the #BeBeautifulBeYourself fashion show.”

She further added, “Walking the runway with my amazing niece @lovelyzayab was an unforgettable honor. Huge thanks to the @globaldownsyndrome foundation for creating such a profound, empowering event and for all the incredible work you do. My heart is so full."

ALSO READ: How Justin Timberlake's DWI Scandal Caused Jessica Biel to Implement New Rules for Their Relationship

Biel’s husband, Timberlake, dropped comments under the picture, as wrote, “All the feels.” While the Hollywood couple has been quite private about their marriage as well as the kids, it was one of those rare moments when the actress proudly held hands with her kids and walked in with them.

Advertisement

Previously in the year, Timberlake and Biel were spotted with their son at a US Open Tennis Championship.

The musician and Biel got married in 2012 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first kid in 2015 and their second son in 2020.

ALSO READ: ‘Be Nice To Her’: Justin Timberlake Gives Heartfelt Onstage Shoutout To Wife Jessica Biel On 12th Wedding Anniversary