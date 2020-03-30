Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie recovers from Coronavirus; Canadian PM remains in self isolation

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie has recovered from Coronavirus, but the Canadian Prime Minister will remain in self-isolation. Read on to know more.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has recovered from the virus. She shared a statement on social media announcing that she is feeling much better. While his wife has recovered from the deadly virus, in a public announcement on March 29, Justin asserted that he will continue to self-isolate. “I have to continue in isolation in order to be sure that we're following all the protocols and the recommendations by Health Canada,” he said.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all-clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” Sophie wrote on Facebook. As of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University, 6,243 Canadians had tested positive for the life threatening disease. Earlier this month, in an official statement, it was announced that Sophie had tested positive after showing mild symptoms.

It was also reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who were staying in Canada when she was diagnosed with the virus, were worried about their friend. The two have now moved to America with their 10 month-old-son Archie. Reacting to their move, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and declared that the US will not pay for their security. It was later reported by ET that the two have no plans of asking the US government to take care of their security and have already made other arraignment.

