Justine Bateman REVEALS why she will never get plastic surgery: ‘My face represents who I am’

Justine Bateman, the renowned American writer-filmmaker has always been an advocate of natural aging. The former actress, who is best known for her performance in the American sitcom television series Family Ties, has often mentioned that she is strictly against plastic surgery. However, the netizens are quite not ready to accept the 57-year-old writer's decision to age gracefully and have been often throwing speculations on her possible cosmetic surgery. But Justine Bateman once again made her stand clear, in her latest appearance in 60 Minutes Australia.

In her interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the filmmaker revealed that speculations regarding her plastic surgery, or the internet's take on her decision to age naturally, never bothers her. "I just don't give a shit. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it," stated Justine Bateman, who has always garnered the attention of audiences with her unconventional life and career choices.

"I feel like I would erase all my authority that I have now. Also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence," she added.

Justine Bateman on why she feels sad for women who hide their age

The writer-filmmaker also added that she feels sad for the women who try and hide their age, and believes that they are not enjoying their lives. "I feel sad they are distracted from the things that they are meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they gotta fix their face before anything else can happen," stated Justine Bateman.

"I’m saying, forget about your face! That is what I’m saying. Get rid of the fear that is making you think that the fact that your face is wrinkled is going to X-out a bunch of opportunities for you," the former actress concluded.

