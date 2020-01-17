K Pop band SF9 breaks down as they win FIRST ever music show trophy; Watch Video

K Pop band SF9 won their first-ever music show trophy. The South Korean boy band were emotional as their name was announced.

It was a day to remember for the K-Pop band SF9. The South Korean band has been in the music scene for over three years and it was not until this week that they won their first award. The nine-member group won their first music show win for their song “Good Guy”. The international pop band won the award at the Mnet's M Countdown. The win was all the more special for it came soon after the group made their comeback on January 7, 2020, and Good Guy was a part of their first Korean studio album First Collection.

SF9 was pitted against ATEEZ. Soompi noted that ATEEZ accumulated 5179 points on their Answer comeback. SF9 accumulated 9798 points on the episode thus winning the award. The band couldn't control their tears as they took to the stage and collected their award.

The group’s eldest member Inseong and leader Youngbin delivered the acceptance speech. They thanked FNC founder Han Sung Ho and others at the company before they thanked fellow members, and their family members. "To our FANTASY, who have been more anxious and waiting for our first win than even we have been, thank you so much. This win has happened because of our FANTASY and we’ll remember it for the rest of our lives. We’ll work hard. Thank you so much FANTASY for giving us this win, we love you!" Youngbin said.

SF9 members Zuho and Dawon were also teary-eyed following the win. Check out their acceptance speeches and performances below:

