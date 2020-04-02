K Pop singer Jaejoong jokes testing positive for Covid 19; Clarifies it was an Aprils Fool prank & apologises

K-Pop singer Jaejoong claimed he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. However, he confirmed he was just pulling an Aprils Fool prank.

K-Pop singer Kim Jae-joong, popularly known as Jaejoong, from the band JYJ caused havoc on social media this week. The JYJ singer decided to prank his fans at the expense of Coronavirus. As reported by the New York Times, in a now-deleted Instagram post, the 34-year-old star claimed he has contracted the Coronavirus. The news left nearly two million of his followers worried and the Korean media covering it like a wildfire. After all, Jaejoong would have been the biggest celebrities to have tested positive for the COVID-19.

His original post read, "sorry to those who could have been infected because of me. It was because I lived carelessly, disregarding all of the cautions provided by the government and those around me." However, within an hour, he confessed he was pranking his fans. “So many people walk the streets and live their lives without their guards up, ignoring it… and thinking it won’t happen to them, and it makes me so worried that my family and friends might get sick,” he said in a follow-up post.

“Staying on alert right now.. That is what I say to myself again and again. Although this did go quite far for April Fool’s Day, so many people worried about me in a short span of time,” he continued. “Oh… and I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s joke. My family and my friends are getting sick.. and dying.. It’s never!! just someone else’s problem. I wanted to tell you that protecting myself is protecting the precious people around us. I will accept all punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy," he added.

Jaejoong faced major backlash from fans. They deemed the episode "insensitive". A source from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) informed Star News that they were looking at the repercussions of the entertainer's act. Soompi now reports that senior official Yoon Tae Ho of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has shared his thoughts on the episode.

"It appears that [Kim Jaejoong’s lie] was for April Fool’s Day. Legal punishment based on the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act can only occur if one provides false information while epidemiological investigation is underway or during the treatment process. [Kim Jaejoong’s] case does not pertain to either of these. We will have to see if there is a different punishment [that can be applied], but a punishment based on the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act will be difficult."

“The citizens are currently very sensitive due to the COVID-19. Accordingly, we must be careful with our words and what we upload on social media," he added.

