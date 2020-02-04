K Pop singer Kangta and Korean actress Jung Yu Mi CONFIRM dating rumours; Deets Inside

H.O.T member Kangta and Korean actress Jung Yu Mi have confirmed that they are dating. The Korean stars' respective agencies have issued a statement announcing their relationship.

After denying dating rumours, K Pop singer Kangta and Korean actress Jung Yu Mi have taken off the lid and confirmed that they are in a relationship. The H.O.T singer and the Train to Busan star were first linked last summer. However, both the stars' agencies denied the rumours. But now, the agencies have confirmed that the two Korean stars are in a relationship. Kangta’s agency SM Entertainment told MyDaily and Jung Yu Mi’s agency Ace Factory issued statements sharing the news.

SM Entertainment revealed, "The two of them are currently happily in a relationship.” Ace Factory stated, "The two have recently taken their relationship from that of colleagues to a romantic relationship.” The news about their relationship comes days after the couple reignited dating rumours.

As per Soompi, Kangta and Jung Yu Mi appeared on a radio broadcast together. Soon after the broadcast made the headlines, the two stars were seen taking a walk together, thus paving the way for fresh dating rumours. Eyewitnesses had revealed at the time that Kangta and Jung Yu Mi were seen having a good time and were seen enjoying themselves. The eyewitness statement was enough for fans to speculate about their relationship.

For the unversed, Kangta is a member of the music group H.O.T. It is the first boy band started by SM Entertainment. As for Jung Yu Mi, she has been a part of several K-Dramas and is a household name now. It has been previously revealed that the actress has been a big fan of Kangta since H.O.T became active.

Congratulations to Kangta and Jung Yu Mi.

