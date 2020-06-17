K Pop star and TST member Yohan passes away at 28; His last Instagram post will break your heart

TST member Yohan passes away. The K-Pop star was 28 years old. Yohan's managing agency issues a statement.

In an unfortunate turn of events, K-Pop star and member of TST (Top Secret) Yohan has passed away. The shocking news of his death reached fans on June 16. While fans of the 28-year-old star mourn his sudden death, the cause of death is still unknown. A Soompi report revealed that the wake is held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. Following which Yohan will be moved to his resting place on June 18. He will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Yongin.

TST's label, KJ Music Entertainment issued a statement confirming the news of his death. They also requested fans and the media to refrain from speculating the cause of his death. "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting," the statement read.

Yohan first debuted with the group NOM in 2015. Following NOM's disbandment, he returned in 2017 with TST (Top Secret). The band also comprises of Ain, Junghoon, and Yonghyeon. Earlier this year, the band released a single album called “Count down." The band had come together to promote the album and also chatted with their fans via V Live.

Yohan's last Instagram post dates back to May 31 with the singer expressing his wish to travel. Check out the post below:

