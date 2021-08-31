Kacey Musgraves ANNOUNCES upcoming arena tour, to kick off in 2022

Kacey Musgraves is heading back out on the road! Kacey Musgraves has announced a tour to promote her new album Star-Crossed. The Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour will take place throughout North America in January and February 2022. Kacey's trip is described as a "limited" headline tour with just 15 stops.

According to Pitchfork, the 15-city tour, entitled "star-crossed: unveiled," begins January 19 in St. Paul, Minn., and concludes February 20 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Joining Musgraves on tour are King Princess and Muna. The tour also includes a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on February 11th. Meanwhile, on September 10, Musgraves will release Star-Crossed, her follow-up to the Grammy-winning Golden Hour. So far, Musgraves has released the title track and "Justified" off her upcoming album.

However, she'll make her live debut with "Star-Crossed" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. Interestingly, Kacey's new album is the follow-up to 2018's "Golden Hour," a critical and financial success that earned her Grammy for Album of the Year. As per Pitchfork "star-crossed" seems to be strongly influenced by Musgraves' divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2020. "I think you saw my highlight reel with 'Golden Hour' and this is the other side of that," she said in a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1.

Meanwhile, on personal front, Kacey recently got candid on why she’s dodging facetime calls from Justin Bieber. In a recent interview with NYT, Kacey was interrupted by a FaceTime call from Justin. The newspaper said that when Kacey answered the call, she told Justin, “You freaking love an unannounced FaceTime, dude.” After Kacey finished the call, she told the NYT reporter that the calls from Justin have become a regular thing. “I’ll be lying in bed, hungover at 8 a.m. — FaceTime,” she said. “It’s a decline for me, but he’s so sweet… Anyway, New friend.”

ALSO READ:Kacey Musgraves ANNOUNCES new single Justified; Lines up stage at MTV VMAs 2021