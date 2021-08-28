Kacey Musgraves gets candid on why she’s DODGING facetime calls from ‘new friend’ Justin Bieber

Singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves who has recently struck up a friendship with Holy Justin Bieber chatted with The New York Times and opened up about Justin Bieber’s facetime calls! While promoting her upcoming album Star-Crossed, the 33-year-old Grammy-winning country singer was interrupted by a FaceTime call from Justin while giving her interview to NYT. The newspaper said that when Kacey answered the call, she told Justin, “You freaking love an unannounced FaceTime, dude.”

After Kacey finished the call, she told the NYT reporter that the calls from Justin have become a regular thing. “I’ll be lying in bed, hungover at 8 a.m. — FaceTime,” she said. “It’s a decline for me, but he’s so sweet… Anyway. New friend.”

In other news, just yesterday, Kacey announced her new song Justified, which premiered exclusively on MTV yesterday, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album Star-Crossed on September 10. The announcement came after the country singer was added to the lineup for MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards, which will be held on September 12th. However, Musgraves will be singing the album's title tune, which was released earlier this week in conjunction with the album's launch.

The premiere and performance are part of a worldwide cross-brand takeover including MTV Entertainment Group, the streaming service Paramount+, and Musgraves. “Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group!” said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Also Read: Justin Bieber debuts dreadlocks on social media once again; Faces criticism for cultural appropriation