Kacey Musgraves gushes over beau Cole Schafer on his 28th birthday: I thank my stars every day

Cole Schafer, Kacey Musgraves' beau, is getting some major birthday love. The 33-year-old country singer described her writer boyfriend, with whom she's been romantically associated since June, as "stunning," "steadfast," and the "zen in the centre of the chaos" in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

Check out her post here:

She included a carousel of romantic photos of the duo, including one of them kissing, as well as some candid solo photographs and videos of her boyfriend strumming a guitar and reading alongside her love letter. Musgraves also posted a photo of a young Schafer on picture day at school. "You: the ball of light that stopped me in my tracks the night I walked in that room. You: lover of heart-to-heart conversations and food that touches your soul," Musgraves wrote in the caption. The Grammy winner added that Schafer is "the person you want by your side" and "the person I can wake up randomly in the middle of the night with and bust out laughing," as well as someone whom she has "learned so much from."

The "Justified" singer then wished Schafer a happy birthday, saying that she thanks her stars every day that she is loved by the now 28-year-old. However, as per Entertainment Tonight, Schafer and the 32-year-old singer were first seen together in June, when they were pictured hugging and holding hands as they wandered around New York City. After the Nashville-based novelist shared a romantic photo with Musgraves on Instagram, they made their relationship Instagram public.

Meanwhile, Musgraves and Ruston Kelly were married for nearly four years before filing for divorce in July 2020. Musgraves had been linked to Dr. Gerald Onuoha before meeting Schafer in April.

