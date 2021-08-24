Kacey Musgraves TEASES new album Star Crossed, drops title track

After months of suspense in which Kacey Musgraves has featured on magazine covers but given just a few clues about her fourth studio album much alone when it may be released the stars are aligning to make it happen sooner rather than later. The country-pop star's representatives announced Monday that "Star-Crossed" would be released on September 10.

Furthermore, the Interscope/UMG Nashville album will be accompanied by a 50-minute film version, also titled "Star-Crossed," which will be accessible exclusively on Paramount Plus. A trailer for the film, as well as the title track, have just been published. The newly released song, like the rest of the record, is produced and co-written by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, who also worked on the majority of Musgraves' last album, "Golden Hour," which won the Grammy for album of the year.

According to Rolling Stone, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Musgraves described the new project as a “modern tragedy in three acts.” She said she was particularly drawn to the word “star-crossed." “I just really liked the definition,” she told Lowe. “And I kind of came up with my own sort of too, because all the definitions that are out there are pretty antiquated from the old Bill Shakespeare days."

Meanwhile, the 15-song album is Musgraves' first after her divorce from fellow singer Ruston Kelly. The pair were married in 2017 and announced their divorce in July 2020. Musgraves says in the title track, which was also released on Monday, “Signed the papers yesterday/ You came and took your things away/ I moved out of the home we made and gave you back your name.”

