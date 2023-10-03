Kagurabachi Chapter 3: New Shōnen series steals the show; Everything to know about the next outing

Kagurabachi is one of the latest Shōnen manga series which is rapidly gaining popularity owing to its unique storyline and themes. It follows the story of Chihiro Rokuhira who is the son of a renowned blacksmith. His father was assassinated by a gang of sorcerers against whom he is seeking revenge with the help of a magically powered sword that was forged by his father.

There were some interesting developments that have unfolded in the manga’s last chapter, which are sure to be expanded upon in the upcoming editions.

When is Kagurabachi chapter 3 coming out?

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi manga, readers got to know about Chihiro Rokuhira’s traumatic past through a flashback. The flashback revealed that Chihiro’s father, Kunishige Rokuhira was killed by Hishaku group’s 3 sorcerers who infiltrated their house in order to steal his katanas.

The chapter ended with Shiba discovering a clue about one of the stolen Katanas. Readers can expect the new chapter to expand on that discovery and unveil more details about Chihiro’s past.

The new chapter of the manga series is going to be available in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump issue #44 on 2nd October, at 12 am JST. It will also be available on digital platforms sometime after its official publication

What can we expect in Kagurabachi Manga Chapter 3?

The previous chapter of the manga revealed that Chihiro is using the seventh enchanted katana that was made by his father. It was the very thing that he wanted to protect from the Hishaku group and even gave his life to not let it fall into their hands.

The next chapter may follow this storyline and even reveal some details about the mechanism of enchanted blades. There may also be some more revelations about the Hishaku group as Chihiro and Shiba are now on a mission to track them down in order to obtain the stolen katanas.

As of now, only one member of the group made an appearance in the first chapter which is why, going forward, we may get to know some more details about this mysterious group of sorcerers and their powers.

