Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Call It Quits After 3 Years Together; Source Reveals

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have broken up after more than three years.

TMZ reported that their breakup happened near the end of 2024, and Austin Butler was absent from Kaia Gerber and her family's recent vacation in Mexico.

The 23-year-old model and 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actor started seeing each other around late 2021. The rumor started building when they showed up together to a yoga class in Los Angeles. By March of 2022, it was confirmed when they were spotted together at W Magazine's Best Performances party.

Gerber and Butler's high-profile romance saw them attending major events, including the 2022 Met Gala and multiple awards shows where Butler was honored for his role in Elvis. The pair shared tender moments on red carpets, such as at the Golden Globes and Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

During the relationship, Butler became close to Gerber's family, especially her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. In May 2023, they were seen dining together in California. By May 2024, the couple seemed to be doing well.

According to People's sources, the couple looked deeply in love while celebrating Memorial Day weekend dining out in New York City. The source said, "Kaia and Austin are going strong. They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club."

Despite making various public appearances with Gerber, she has often stated that she wishes to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Gerber was previously associated with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, while Butler reportedly dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost eight years before splitting in January 2020.

