Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne become ‘solemates’ as they get matching foot tattoos on latter’s 28th birthday

Models Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne got matching foot tattoos to commemorate the British talent’s 28th birthday. Kaia paid tribute to Cara via Instagram Stories where she shared a closer look at the matching new body ink.

Supermodels and longtime besties Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber just got matching tattoos! The British actress and model Cara celebrates her 28th birthday today, and to commemorate the day Kaia, 18, took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute for her. “Happy birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne,” Kaia captioned a photo in which her and Cara‘s feet and hands were intertwined.

Kaia also shared a close-up photo that showed off the new matching tattoos on their feet. Another photo that she uploaded showed Cara wearing a hoodie with Kaia‘s face on it. She wrote, “The only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt.” The final photo that Kaia shared was of her and Cara embracing at a protest last month and she wrote, “The best protest buddy.” Check out the picture of the new tattoo below:

If you missed it, late last month, Cara and Kaia got together to share a tribute for one of their very close friends Taylor Swift. The Folklore singer had been sending cardigans to her best friends to celebrate the release of her new music. With the merchandise, Taylor attached a note saying: “I hope this cardigan will keep you in these extremely uncozy times.” “Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, Taylor.”

It was only a matter of time before Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevigne got their special gift from Swift, and when they did, the models took to Instagram to thank Swift for the cosy gift, with the caption: “Thank you @taylorswift, we love our CARDIGAN.”

