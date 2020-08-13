  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne become ‘solemates’ as they get matching foot tattoos on latter’s 28th birthday

Models Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne got matching foot tattoos to commemorate the British talent’s 28th birthday. Kaia paid tribute to Cara via Instagram Stories where she shared a closer look at the matching new body ink.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 07:22 pm
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne become ‘solemates’ as they get matching foot tattoos on latter’s 28th birthdayKaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne become ‘solemates’ as they get matching foot tattoos on latter’s 28th birthday

Supermodels and longtime besties Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber just got matching tattoos! The British actress and model Cara celebrates her 28th birthday today, and to commemorate the day Kaia, 18, took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute for her. “Happy birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne,” Kaia captioned a photo in which her and Cara‘s feet and hands were intertwined.

 

Kaia also shared a close-up photo that showed off the new matching tattoos on their feet. Another photo that she uploaded showed Cara wearing a hoodie with Kaia‘s face on it. She wrote, “The only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt.” The final photo that Kaia shared was of her and Cara embracing at a protest last month and she wrote, “The best protest buddy.” Check out the picture of the new tattoo below:

 

 

If you missed it, late last month, Cara and Kaia got together to share a tribute for one of their very close friends Taylor Swift. The Folklore singer had been sending cardigans to her best friends to celebrate the release of her new music. With the merchandise, Taylor attached a note saying: “I hope this cardigan will keep you in these extremely uncozy times.” “Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, Taylor.” 

 

It was only a matter of time before Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevigne got their special gift from Swift, and when they did, the models took to Instagram to thank Swift for the cosy gift, with the caption: “Thank you @taylorswift, we love our CARDIGAN.”

 

ALSO READ: Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevigne join the list of stars who have received Taylor Swift’s Folklore cardigan

Credits : Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement