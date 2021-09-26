Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make their FIRST joint red carpet appearance together; SEE pics

After over a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have finally made their first red carpet debut together! The 20-year-old model and the 24-year-old Euphoria alum were shining bright as they arrived at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. While Kaia stole the spotlight in a sparkling, champagne-coloured dress, Jacob sported a black tux.

If you weren’t keeping up with the young couple, they have been rumoured to be dating since September 2020! The duo sparked romance speculation while holding hands in New York City on September 7. A week earlier, fans spotted them together at Nobu in Malibu. But their romance wasn't confirmed until May 2021 when Kaia told Vogue that she had been living between her parents and boyfriend Jacob Elordi’s house.

The 20-year-old model and actress spoke to Vogue for an interview and when asked about Elordi, she said: “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

An insider close to the couple had previously told US Weekly, "It’s actually crazy how much they have in common. It was like the universe brought them together! They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet."

