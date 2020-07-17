Kaia Gerber & Cara Delevigne join the Black Lives Matter protest in LA; Kaia says ‘we have to demand justice’

On Wednesday, Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles, both models took to Instagram to share footage from the protest.

Supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are fighting the fight against racial injustice. On Wednesday, July 15, the supermodels attended a protest organized by Black Lives Matter in downtown Los Angeles. Kaia, 18, and Cara, 27, were photographed among the dozens of individuals who gathered outside the Hall of Justice. Both stars documented their experience at the rally on social media, with Cara sharing a video of singer Marieme performing and Kaia posting a video of actor and activist Kendrick Sampson speaking to the crowd.

Kaia and Cara are both outspoken supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and have attended the demonstrations held in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more Black people. "One step forward, but a long way to go. #BlackLivesMatter," the Carnival Row star captioned a photo of herself at a protest in June.

As for Kaia, she's helped amplify the voices of the Black community by spotlighting thought leaders and resources on her Instagram. She shared on social media, "The racism and brutality in this country has been going on for way too long--and it has NEVER been okay. It is not enough to just disapprove of the discrimination going on. We have to demand justice and equality, and actively seek out ways to help. Start conversations with your friends and educate yourselves on these issues."

