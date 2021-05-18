Kaia Gerber CONFIRMS Jacob Elordi romance rumours; Reveals she’s living between parents’ place & Jacob’s house

Kaia Gerber just confirmed her romance with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, whom she has been dating since 2020. Scroll down to see what she said.

While Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have been notoriously private about their relationship since 2020, supermodel Kaia may have just revealed something about the Kissing Booth star. The 19-year-old model and actress spoke to Vogue for an interview and when asked about Elordi, she said: “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

She said she now lives both at her mom and dad’s house in Malibu and Jacob‘s house in the Hollywood Hills. Later on in the interview, Kaia mentioned Jacob again when she was asked about breaking into acting. Kaia is set to star in Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story. Kaia was asked if she’d ever ask Jacob, 23, who stars in HBO’s Euphoria, for advice. She said, “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.’”

If you don’t know, Jacob and Kaia were first linked back in September 2020, when they were first photographed together. Two weeks after that, they were seen packing on the PDA in their bathing suits while on vacation in Mexico and were even rumoured to go on family vacations together with Kaia’s family.

