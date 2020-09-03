Kaia Gerber introduces Jacob Elordi to her parents amidst dating rumours; Model’s ‘family adores him’: Report

The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi was recently spotted with model Kaia Gerber and according to sources, Jacob is interested in dating her. Scroll down for details.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s offspring Kaia Gerber and Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi were spotted out to dinner together earlier this week and sparked several rumours that they were more than just friends. However, according to a source close to Kaia, the 18-year-old model and 23-year-old Euphoria star are just friends. “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” a source shared with E! News.

The insider added that Kaia and Jacob have “many mutual friends” including Tommy Dorfman, and “have hung out many times in the past.” “They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him,” they said. The source revealed that it’s actually Kaia who is keeping things friendly for now between them.

“There is flirtation between the two,” they said. “She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people.”

In case you didn't know, Jacob Elordi was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya and although the duo never confirmed their relationship, they were spotted together on numerous occasions. Prior to Zendaya, Jacob Elordi made headlines for his film Kissing Booth 2 with ex-girlfriend and co-star Joey King.

