Kaia Gerber reportedly jets off for a Christmas vacay with Austin Butler after breaking up with Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi recently parted ways and it seems both seemed to have moved on from their relationship. While Elordi was spotted hanging out with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, Gerber according to E! was recently clicked heading out for a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Austin Butler who was also spotted going to the airport.

Gerber and Butler also recently sparked romance rumours after the duo was spotted heading for a workout together. As reported by E! ahead of the Christmas weekend, Kaia and Austin were spotted packing their suitcases into a car before heading to the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, December 22.

While neither Kaia nor Austin have made any comments about their relationship, according to People, an insider has confirmed that the duo is dating. The source informed People, "Austin and Kaia are in fact dating. All of her friends think they are so adorable and it's a total step up from her last relationship and she knows it too."

As for Austin Butler, the actor called it quits with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens after 8 years of togetherness last year. Hudgens has since moved on and is currently in a relationship with MLB player Cole Tucker.

While Kaia hasn't opened up about her breakup with Jacob Elordi yet, the latter in a recent interview had nothing but praises to offer for the model as he lauded her for teaching him a lot of things. The Euphoria star mentioned that he learned a lot from her and praised her for how she carries herself in the public eye.

ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi dating Olivia Jade a month after split with Kaia Gerber? Duo packs on PDA during coffee run