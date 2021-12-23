Kaia Gerber’s friends think Austin Butler romance is a ‘step up from her last relationship’ with Jacob Elordi

After a week of sparking romance rumours, it's seemingly true that Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are dating! As the duo was recently spotted looking cosy as they hung out together in LA. Moreover, a source close to the model, 20 and Butler, 30, confirmed that the two are in fact dating. “Austin and Kaia are in fact dating. All of her friends think they are so adorable and it’s a total step up from her last relationship and she knows it too,” the insider shared with People.

“She seems really happy. All of her friends think he’s really cute,” the insider added. Prior to this, the duo has been spotted together numerous times. Just this Sunday, Kaia and Austin were seen leaving a yoga class together in photos obtained by DailyMail.

​​For those unversed, Kaia broke up with Jacob Elordi just last month, the two dated for almost a year and were very close to each other as well as their respective families. Austin Butler, on his part, has previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost a decade.

On the other hand, Kaia’s ex Jacob Elordi is seemingly moving on from their longstanding relationship after breaking up last month! The Kissing Booth star reportedly moved on from Kaia Gerber with Olivia Jade? In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old Euphoria star was photographed with the 22-year-old model and social media personality, as they left a coffee place together while looking chummy in Silver Lake, California.

Also read: ​​​​​​Jacob Elordi dating Olivia Jade a month after split with Kaia Gerber? Duo packs on PDA during coffee run