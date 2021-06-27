Kaia Gerber shares a shirtless photo of her 'love' Jacob Elordi in a mushy birthday tribute for him

Kaia Gerber indulged in rare social media PDA as she dropped a romantic birthday tribute for boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

Kaia Gerber took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Jacob Elordi on his birthday in the most steamy way. The model dropped a shirtless photo of Elordi along with a sweet message to wish him on his special day. Elordi's birthday seems to be the rare occasion that Gerber finally decided to indulge in some social media PDA. The couple is known to be extremely private about their relationship and hence, fans couldn't contain their excitement looking at Kaia's new post.

As the Kissing Booth star ringed in his 24th birthday, he received one of the sweetest wishes from his girlfriend. In her post for Elordi, Gerber not only flaunted her boyfriend's perfect physique but also had the most adorable thing to say as she referred to him as "my love" along with the birthday message.

While this is not the first time that Gerber has shared a picture of her boyfriend, it has certainly been a while. The model has been dating Elordi since September 2020 and the duo has been known to have also been living together amid the pandemic. Kaia and Jacob are also regularly spotted heading out for date nights although when it comes to social media PDA, the couple seems to have remained extremely private.

Take a look at Kaia Gerber's post wishing Jacob Elordi on his birthday:

Gerber had made her relationship with Elordi official on Instagram with a photo shared on Halloween last year. The duo had dressed up as rock ‘n roll power couple Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla.

An insider close to the couple had previously informed US Weekly, "It’s actually crazy how much they have in common. It was like the universe brought them together! They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet."

