Austin Butler's girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, proudly stepped out of the spotlight and cheered for him from the sidelines as he walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-nominated actor, who plays motorcycle gang member Benny in the thriller, was captured sneaking a kiss with the gorgeous model.

Austin Butler kisses Kaia Gerber at The Bikeriders premiere

The actor can be seen in the video navigating the red carpet crowd before quickly meeting Kaia and placing a kiss. Butler donned a monochromatic black outfit consisting of loose-fitting pants and a jacket that reached his waist, while the model wore a seductive black dress.

Austin and Kaia are each other's support system

Dating rumors between Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber first began following their first spotting together in Los Angeles in December 2021. They announced their relationship to the world in March 2022 when they went hand in hand to W Magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Butler has also been a proud supporter of Gerber throughout their relationship. He was present for the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer show during Paris Fashion Week in October, which Gerber opened. In February, Butler and Gerber were seen at an after-party for the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens till 2019.

About The Bikeriders

Based on photographer Danny Lyon's 1967 portfolio of the same name, The Bikeriders is a fictional account of the adventures of a Chicago outlaw motorcycle club known as The Vandals.

The action-drama traces the turbulent development of a fictitious motorcycle club in the Midwest in the 1960s, from a hangout for outsiders to a more dangerous gang. The leader of the biker gang, Johnny, played by Tom Hardy, and Austin's character Benny clash as the group starts to engage in more illegal activities.

