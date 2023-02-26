Kaia Gerber stuns in a sexy mesh dress as she steps out with Austin Butler on date for W Magazine’s party
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship seems to be going strong as they were recently spotted on date night at W Magazine’s performance party
Kaia Gerber steps out with Austin Butler for a stylish date night for W Magazine’s annual Best Performances. Butler and Gerber looked cozy with each other at the Los Angeles gathering to be held on Friday. The duo made their official red carpet debut as a couple in the same event last year. Here are all the details about Gerber and Butler’s outing:
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the W Magazine’s performance party
For the occasion of the W Magazine’s performance party, Kaia Gerber put her beautiful figure on display with the black mesh dress which revealed her underarm tattoo. She parted her hair to the sides in sleek waves and completed her look in strappy heels and black clutch. Austin Butler also matched with his girlfriend in all-black suit while styling his blond hair into tousled curls.
Kaia Gerber steps out with Austin Butler for a stylish date night for W Magazine’s annual Best Performances. Butler and Gerber looked cozy with each other at the Los Angeles gathering to be held on Friday. The duo made their official red carpet debut as a couple in the same event last year. Here are all the details about Gerber and Butler’s outing:
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the W Magazine’s performance party
For the occasion of the W Magazine’s performance party, Kaia Gerber put her beautiful figure on display with the black mesh dress which revealed her underarm tattoo. She parted her hair to the sides in sleek waves and completed her look in strappy heels and black clutch. Austin Butler also matched with his girlfriend in all-black suit while styling his blond hair into tousled curls.
ALSO READ: Kaia Gerber’s friends think Austin Butler romance is a ‘step up from her last relationship’ with Jacob Elordi
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship
The duo first sparked the dating speculations when they were seen taking a yoga class together in Los Angeles in December 2021.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also spotted together during the Golden Globes awards. The model gave her partner a congratulatory hug and kiss as he won the award of best actor for the portrayal of King in the Baz Luhrmann biopic in the drama movie. Gerber has been very supportive of Austin Butler throughout his Elvis journey. Even at the Cannes 2022 they shared some very cute moments.
The duo were last spotted together at Lisa Marie Presley memorial service which was held at the Graceland mansion. Butler and Gerber sat behind the Presley family members during the service with their heads leaned together.
ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi RECALLS girlfriend Kaia Gerber cut off his mullet for THIS reason; Find out
Kaia Gerber
A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more