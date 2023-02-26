Kaia Gerber stuns in a sexy mesh dress as she steps out with Austin Butler on date for W Magazine’s party

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship seems to be going strong as they were recently spotted on date night at W Magazine’s performance party

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Feb 26, 2023
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber steps out with Austin Butler for a stylish date night for W Magazine’s annual Best Performances. Butler and Gerber looked cozy with each other at the Los Angeles gathering to be held on Friday. The duo made their official red carpet debut as a couple in the same event last year. Here are all the details about Gerber and Butler’s outing:

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the W Magazine’s performance party

For the occasion of the W Magazine’s performance party, Kaia Gerber put her beautiful figure on display with the black mesh dress which revealed her underarm tattoo. She parted her hair to the sides in sleek waves and completed her look in strappy heels and black clutch. Austin Butler also matched with his girlfriend in all-black suit while styling his blond hair into tousled curls.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship

The duo first sparked the dating speculations when they were seen taking a yoga class together in Los Angeles in December 2021.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also spotted together during the Golden Globes awards. The model gave her partner a congratulatory hug and kiss as he won the award of best actor for the portrayal of King in the Baz Luhrmann biopic in the drama movie. Gerber has been very supportive of Austin Butler throughout his Elvis journey. Even at the Cannes 2022 they shared some very cute moments.  

The duo were last spotted together at Lisa Marie Presley memorial service which was held at the Graceland mansion. Butler and Gerber sat behind the Presley family members during the service with their heads leaned together.      

Kaia Gerber

How long has Austin Butler dated Kaia Gerber?
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have been linked since November 2021 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala six months later.
How old was Kaia when she dated Jacob?
Jacob Elordi's relationship with Kaia Gerber, 20, has come to an end following The Kissing Booth actor, 24, and the supermodel dating for just over a year
Who did Austin Butler date before Kaia?
Previously, Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for nine years between 2011 and 2020.
Credits: Instagram, YouTube

