Kaia Gerber stuns in a sexy mesh dress as she steps out with Austin Butler on date for W Magazine’s party

Kaia Gerber steps out with Austin Butler for a stylish date night for W Magazine’s annual Best Performances. Butler and Gerber looked cozy with each other at the Los Angeles gathering to be held on Friday. The duo made their official red carpet debut as a couple in the same event last year. Here are all the details about Gerber and Butler’s outing:

For the occasion of the W Magazine’s performance party, Kaia Gerber put her beautiful figure on display with the black mesh dress which revealed her underarm tattoo. She parted her hair to the sides in sleek waves and completed her look in strappy heels and black clutch. Austin Butler also matched with his girlfriend in all-black suit while styling his blond hair into tousled curls.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the W Magazine’s performance party

