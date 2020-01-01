Kaia Gerber's parents are trying to guide her boyfriend Pete Davidson through difficult time; Details Inside

Kaia Gerber's parents are trying to guide her boyfriend Pete Davidson through difficult time> read on to know more.

Kaia Gerber’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have stepped in to help her boyfriend Pete Davidson and are trying to guide him through difficult time as he dates their daughter. According to a report by Fox News, earlier this week, the two were spotted looking tense outside Kaia’s New York apartment, having an animated conversation, apparently about Pete. Pete and Kaia started dating in October, shortly after the comedian’s split with singer Ariana Grande.

While it’s unclear why the 26-year-old needs help, a source told E Online that Cindy and Rande are taking on an active role in this situation. “They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It's been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious,” E online quoted the source as saying. The comedian has been open about his drug use and mental health struggles in the past. During an interview on Marc Maron’s podcast, Pete also revealed that he struggled with borderline personality disorder.

Following his breakup with Ariana, Pete ended up worrying his fans with a post about suicidal thoughts before deleting his Instagram account. Just earlier this month, the SNL star finally addressed his budding romance with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, but not without a little bit of humour. During SNL’s Weekend Update segment, co-host Colin Jost, who recently got engaged to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, asked Davidson to spill some details about his dating life, and he had just the right answer. “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” the comedian said, referring to the criticism he has been subjected to over his relationship with the daughter of Cindy Crawford.

Read More