Kaiju No. 8: When will the anime release? Date, trailer and more

Kaiju no. 8 is the follow-up to a breakout manga series from 2020. The new trailer shows just how much kaiju has influenced Kafka's life. Kaiju spends all his time cleaning up Kafka's messes, but when he sees the defense force on TV, he gets even more obsessed since he hasn't seen Mina for ages! Meanwhile, superhero stories always work best when the main character's professional life and personal life collide, and this one looks like it's gonna be pretty intense.

Kaiju No. 8: Release date, trailer and characters

Kaiju No. 8's trailer offers an exciting look into the world and how society is dealing with the threat of colossal monsters. In the 1.5 minute clip, it was revealed that the anime will be full of exciting battles between defenders and gigantic monsters. The anime's animation style seems to stay true to the manga's style, providing the fast-paced action that anime fans love.

The main cast of the anime includes, Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 8’s TV anime trailer was released on August 5, putting an end to all the hype surrounding the anime’s release. Based on the popular manga series by Naomi Matsumoto, the anime has captured the hearts of countless fans with its thrilling themes.

All about Kaiju No. 8 plot

Kaiju No. 8, the upcoming anime series, takes a different approach to the traditional punch up format by introducing a shapeshifting kaiju as its titular hero. The story follows Kafka Hibino, a beefy barmaid who works as a janitor for kaiju after they are destroyed in a large-scale battle. On the day after work, Kafka is attacked by a small kaiju which falls into his mouth. Although he manages to retain his sentience, Kafka is left with certain abilities, including the capacity to change his form from human to kaiju at will. As a result, Kafka decides to join the kaiju defense force alongside his childhood friend, Mina, while also attempting to conceal his dual identity in order to avoid being executed.

Meanwhile, according to the laest trailer the anime will be released in 2024.

