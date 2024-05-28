Kaithe Lee Gifford Reveals How Howard Stern After Their Reported Feud

Howard Stern called to apologize, shocking Kathie Lee Gifford. In "I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste," the former Today co-anchor writes about her recent book. It presents self-reflective questions to help readers better understand their goals and aspirations and delves into the power of self-love.

Kaithe Lee recalls receiving a voicemail from Howard Stern

The 70-year-old recalled to Fox News Digital saying, "Receiving a voicemail from Howard Stern caught me off guard.Well, pigs have officially flown now that I've listened to it, but I just always think God can touch anybody's heart," I stated to my kids at the table. I have no right to dislike someone who hates me. You cannot hate someone once you begin to pray for them. It's really simple: hate cannot exist where love does."

"As your faith deepens, you come to realize that you must pray for that individual right now. "What they just said was absolutely awful," Gifford exclaimed. "Just offer up a prayer. Because wounded individuals are still wounded, pray to God to heal them. It is verifiable."

The bad blood began to simmer in 1995 when Gifford was selected to perform the national anthem during Super Bowl XXIX. Frank Gifford, an NFL player, who is her spouse, will be presenting the live broadcast. The book claims that Gifford heard boos when she was singing The Star-Spangled Banner.



Before long, Gifford found out that Stern had asked his audience to boo her when she took the stage. Having never met Stern or listened to his radio show, Gifford called the experience "completely surreal". Years later, though, things would change when Stern appeared as a guest on Today to announce that he would be joining the America's Got Talent judging panel. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Thirty years on, Kathie Lee Gifford would surprise Howard Stern with a decision. Gifford said, "The Lord… said, ‘Kathie, go down and say hello to him, and wish him well with the show. And I said, ‘OK Lord.’ I got up out of my hair and makeup [room]. Those girls had been told, ‘Don’t let Kathie go anywhere near the studio.’… I couldn’t care less. I go downstairs. They go, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going to go say hello to Howard."

Gifford didn't give that encounter any more thought. She was on a plane later that day to attend her son's USC graduation. There was a call for her and it was Sterm who called to apologize. When Howard Stern pleaded with Kathie Lee Gifford for her forgiveness, she was taken aback.



"I told you that I was extremely glad that you were asking for forgiveness since it's crucial to do so whenever we damage someone in life.However, I only want you to know that thirty years ago, I did forgive you. "What?" he asks. I said, 'I've been praying for you every day since I forgave you thirty years ago. It's also the reality. He exclaims, "Oh my God." "Would you like to come to dinner sometime?" I said. "You'd have me at your house?" he asks. I responded, "Obviously."According to Fox News Digital, Kathie Lee Gifford continues to offer up daily prayers for Howard Stern.

ALSO READ: Ryan Sutter Says 'He's Grateful' As He Reunites With Wife Trista; Shares Sweet Family Picture