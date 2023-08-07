Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick end two-year engagement, Find out why?

Days after, the Bachelor Nations favorites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were struck amid the drama, it has come out in the open that the two are calling off their engagement. The news made its way to the internet when the couple made a collaborative Instagram post mentioning that they have decided to part ways for the time being. While some fans knew that this was coming, others were in complete shock by the news. Here is everything you need to know about the announcement and the events that transpired after that.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick call off their engagement

The stars took to Instagram last night to share the news with their followers. The couple wrote that "after sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement." Not only this, but they also attached a beautiful picture of them together with this saddening news.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate," the couple added to the note. However, they did not forget the little dog that they had adopted a while ago. Kaitlyn and Jason were mindful enough to plan about the future of their pet as well. "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," Bachelor Nations stars continued. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

What's next for them?

In the closing lines of the note, Jason and Kaitlyn mentioned that "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

While both Kaitlyn and Jason are the Bachelor stars, they did not pair up as per the show. Instead, the two first met in 2018 during a taping of her Off the Vine podcast. Their relationship began in 2019. The couple soon got engaged in May 2021. However, it seems that issues crawled up in their bond soon after they tied the knot.

