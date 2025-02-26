Kaitlyn Dever on Playing Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar “It Was Deeply Personal”

Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar has taken the streaming world by storm, offering a gripping retelling of Belle Gibson’s shocking rise and fall. At the center of it all is Kaitlyn Dever, who delivers a mesmerizing performance as the disgraced wellness influencer who deceived millions.

To portray Gibson, Dever had to master an Australian accent, navigate a whirlwind of emotions, and balance the character’s charm, deceit, and vulnerability. The role required everything from high-energy dance numbers to moments of devastating self-destruction—all while exploring Belle’s complex relationships.

“She’s a natural actress in her own way,” Dever explained. “She’s always altering herself to fit a certain group. She’s incredibly charming, and she can really turn it on to get what she wants. But underneath it all, she craves love and community in a profound way.”

While she studied available footage of the real Gibson, Dever focused on creating her own version of the character. “We weren’t aiming for a perfect imitation,” she said. “We wanted to capture the essence of her story while making it our own.”

For Dever, the project carried deep personal significance. She revealed that her own mother battled breast cancer for 14 years, making Apple Cider Vinegar’s themes of wellness culture and medical misinformation especially poignant.

“I became obsessed with the non-conventional route—alongside the traditional treatments my mom was getting—because, you know, there’s so much hope wrapped up in that,” she shared. “This project came into my life at the right time, and it felt therapeutic in many ways.”

Her mother, who passed away last year, had read the scripts and encouraged Dever to take on the role. “She thought it was all very cool,” Dever recalled. “That meant a lot to me.”

The series concludes with an ambiguous yet emotional moment, suggesting Belle’s journey isn’t over. “I think there’s hope in the end,” Dever said. “She still has a long way to go, but that last scene—where she watches her husband and son—shows she hasn’t lost everything yet.”

With Apple Cider Vinegar, Dever has delivered one of her most challenging and compelling performances yet. The show not only dives into the dangers of wellness culture but also explores the human need for belonging, love, and identity—making it a story that lingers long after the credits roll.