Kaitlynn Carter gets candid about her breakup with Miley Cyrus: I just didn’t anticipate this happening

Kaitlynn Carter is keeping it real as she reflects on her whirlwind romance, after her headline-making romance with Miley Cyrus last year. Carter opened up about how she feels about dating in public. “What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it,” Kaitlynn, 31, told Nick Viall during the episode of The Viall Files podcast. She said, “Since last fall, once that whole situation (with Miley) came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.’”

Carter and Cyrus dated for two months—starting with a holiday to Italy in August and ending in September, and while their relationship was constantly in the spotlight, Carter admitted that their intention was to be discreet. “We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is,” the model explained. The reality star, who was previously in a high-profile relationship with Brody Jenner, whom she wed in June 2018 but was never legally married to, noted that her split from Cyrus was even harder because of public scrutiny.

The model said, “It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too. It’s so rough. But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that. So now, I’m just super, super private.” Carter confirmed during the interview that she’s dating someone new after her whirlwind romance with the singer, 27, and she plans to keep it as quiet as possible.

Kaitlynn revealed in April that she didn’t know how to handle all the fame that came after she dated the “Malibu” singer. The TV personality added, “I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” in regards to the attention she has gained since her split with Miley. Meanwhile, Miley, for her part, has moved on with singer Cody Simpson since her breakup with Kaitlynn.

