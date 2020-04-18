Kaitlynn Carter reflects on feeling lost after breakup with Miley Cyrus: I had no plan in place

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about how she felt lost after breaking up with Miley Cyrus. Here’s what she had to say.

Immediately after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to call it quits in August 2019, just seven months after tying the knot on 23 December 2018, Miley hogged headlines for her brief but very public relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Even before Miley and Liam confirmed their breakup, the pictures of the Wrecking Ball singer and Carter enjoying a cozy vacation in Italy went viral online and suddenly the world wanted to know about the woman Cyrus was dating. Even though their romance was short lives, her relationship and breakup with the songstress changed her life for good.

Recently, during an Instagram Live, the 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings joined her fellow cast member Whitney Port for an Instagram live. During the candid interaction, she reflected on her relationship with Cyrus and opened up about the things she had to deal with after they broke up. Carter mentioned that she was shocked by all the attention she was receiving because of her relationship that ended in 2019 after just one month of dating. She admitted that when she started dating the popular singer, she wasn’t ready for all the public attention that came with it.

However, when they broke up, he felt a little lost as things went back to the way they were before she got involved with Cyrus. “What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, like, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own’,” she said. Kaitlynn shared that being in the public eye for a few weeks, she felt that nobody would care about her after their breakup.

“I had no expectations that anyone would give a s*** about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything,” she said stating that she did not have a plan to pull herself together once she was back to being single again. She said she went through a lot emotionally during that time and would not step out of her home. "I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home," she stated.

She admitted that even though she felt like people will forget about her after her breakup, when she was with Cyrus, she did not anticipate how much interest people will take in her life and wasn’t really comfortable with it. “I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening. I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling," she said explaining that the limelight only followed her when she hung out with popular people.

She further stated that dating these high profile celebrities, made her take control of her own public image, independent of who she was dating. “I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me." She states that before she decided to focus on herself, Carter was not used to taking charge of her own life. "I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be. I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care,” she added.

She said that in her past relationships, she would always sit back and let her partner make decisions for her. “In relationships especially, I have always taken a back seat a little bit and sort of trusted the person I’m with to run the show, especially publicly because it’s never really been something that I wanted. I never really wanted to put myself out there that way," she said. "But the bigger picture, the rest of the world, where you don’t know everyone, that’s like a whole other level and that was not really something that I was ever [ready for],” she added.

Admitting that she was naïve, Carter said, “You don’t get to be so nonchalant about it." Shortly after Cyrus broke up with Carter, the singer moved on and started dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. Ever since the two hot together, they have been updating their social media profiles with some steamy posts and it seems like they are enjoying each other’s company.

